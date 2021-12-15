FOG, RAIN, RECORD WARMTH, STORMS & HIGH WINDS... WOW!

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through tomorrow morning. An intensifying storm system is heading in our direction and will bring a variety of active weather across the area.

As unusually warm air is pulled northward across our snow cover, widespread dense fog has developed across northeast Wisconsin. Through the midday, the visibility may drop below 1/4th of a mile, so you’ll see drivers slowing down and keeping the low beam headlights on. We’ll also have periods of light rain, so it’s going to be a damp and dreary day.

Yet, even without any sunshine, it’s going be a remarkably warm December day. Highs in the 50s and 60s, around and even after sunset, will easily shatter our record high temperatures on this date. You’ll also notice more major melting of our current snowpack.

Then, we’re expecting a round of thunderstorms tonight, even though it’s the middle of December. Some of these storms may produce severe weather (including tornadoes) to our west across portions of Minnesota and Iowa. As these storms arrive in northeast Wisconsin overnight, high winds gusting up to 55 mph will be possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued across the area... Tonight’s fierce winds may cause property damage, knock down tree branches, and cause various power outages. That wind won’t settle down much until late tomorrow.

After that, much colder weather returns to northeast Wisconsin... We’ll have seasonably cold highs around 30 degrees heading into the weekend with a chance of snow showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 20-35+ MPH

TODAY: Dense fog and periods of light rain. Melting melting. Record warmth late. HIGH: 60, in the evening

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms develop. High winds likely. Temps plummet late. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 37, steady or falling LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Some sun, but clouds increase. Flakes late at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Snow showers. Brisk winds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and colder. First official day of winter! HIGH: 30

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.