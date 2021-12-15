Faces of COVID-19: Three personal stories about the impact of coronavirus going into the holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holidays are here and the number of local COVID-19 cases are at a level not seen since last winter.

Brown County Public Health presented the cautionary tale from three people whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19 and what they want others to know before gathering with family and friends this holiday season.

We heard personal stories from people who had breakthrough cases, who lost a loved one, and who are still dealing with long-term effects from COVID-19 more than a year later.

Meagan Roberts and her husband were both vaccinated, but still contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19 after Thanksgiving, and unknownigly spread it to half her family.

“Really just encouraging people to think about the consequences beyond just yourself and maybe your partner getting sick, it is so much bigger than that and I wish I wouldn’t have swept those small signs ahead of time, under the rug just because we thought we were being safe by being vaccinated and wearing masks and things like that, so pay attention to those little things,” said Meagan Roberts.

We also heard from De Pere’s Mayor, James Boyd, who’s still dealing with long-term effects of COVID-19 more than a year later.

Boyd says it’s been a rough journey, “the chest still hurts, the lungs feel full, the truck across the parking lot and back is a chore, going up steps is a chore. So I would say it still hasn’t left me, I mean every day I wake up hoping that it’s gone, and then every day I wake up and I’m disappointed.”

Geri Lynn Harju talked about losing her husband Jim to COVID-19 after 47 days in the hospital.

She says he was on a ventilator and lost 90% of his lung function.

“When we left the house the night we went to the hospital, he did say ‘I wish I would’ve just gotten vaccinated,’ he said that in his text messages. He said that he thought God would use his story to encourage others to get vaccinated, and that’s why I’m here today. I really want to share that story for Jim. Just if people are being hesitant of getting vaccinated, I just wish there could be more of an open mind,” said Geri Lynn Harju.

Brown County Public Health isn’t trying to stop people from gathering or cancel plans, but urges everyone to take extra safety precautions by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, getting vaccinated, and getting a booster dose when you’re eligible.

