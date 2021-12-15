Demolition underway on former Darboy Club

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re now seeing the final days for a building that once hosted weddings and other large events in the Fox Valley.

Construction to tear down the Darboy Club is now underway.

The venue has often been considered a landmark for those who drive by the intersection of County Road N and KK.

However, over the next few weeks the building will begin to disappear as it’s slowly demolished by a construction crew.

“There’s a lot of ideas, there’s a lot of opportunity for different commercial businesses to locate there. We are talking to several different ones that are interested because it is such a great corner,” said Dean Hunt, Vice-President of Marketing and Business Development.

Bayland Buildings, which bought the site, says the future of the property is still up in the air, but because it’s on a busy intersection there’s a lot of possibilities, although some work will have to be done to address DNR issues tied to the creek behind it.

Hunt added, “So there’s a lot of different people talking to us but there’s nothing that has been contracted, no agreements in place, but we plan to fully develop that whole corner once we kind of work out some of these issues.”

The Darboy Club closed unexpectedly in June of 2019, leaving some couples scrabbling to find a last minute wedding venue who had previously booked.

The venue was also known for chicken dinners, brunches, and fish fries.

Construction workers expect to have the building down by the end of the month, but additional work on the property including removal of the asphalt is expected to continue into next spring.

