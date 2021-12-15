De Pere welcomes visitors to Holiday Light Experience at Voyageur Park

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A light display is dazzling visitors at Voyageur Park in De Pere.

It’s the first year for the Holiday Lights Experience.

DISPLAY DATES AND TIMES

Dec. 17-18, 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 23-26, 5-9 p.m.

The Parks, Recreation and Forestry director says they wanted to give families an opportunity to drive through the park and see the sights from the comfort of their vehicle.

“Last year we noticed a lot more people out looking at Christmas lights. We’ve always wanted to try to tinker with something here at the city and as we were doing it we stumbled upon a sponsor who was all for it. Fox Communities Credit Union. It was kind of an accident. We’re hoping it’s going to be a great accident because we’re looking forward to it,” said Marty Kosobucki.

The city decided to start small for the inaugural display, but plans to expand in the coming years.

