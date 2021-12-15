Advertisement

Crews at scene of train derailment, “major crash” in Marinette County

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.(Jim and Karla Rosenberg)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it is at the scene of a “major crash” and train derailment on Highway 64 east of Highway 141 in Town of Pound.

The Sheriff’s Office says Highway 64 is “completely closed” in the area. Officials say drivers should avoid the area.

Highway 141 is closed from the on ramp in Coleman, and Highway B to the Highway 64 ramp.

The scene is between Highway 141 and County Road CP near the train tracks and Patz Pallet.

“Again, please avoid this area, if traveling in the fog please slow down. Visibility is less than a couple hundred feet,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

There will be long-term detour so crews can assess the damage and remove derailed train cars.

US 141 Detour

  • Southbound US 141 traffic will be directed off US 141 in Pound to westbound WIS 64, then take southbound Business US 141 to rejoin southbound US 141.
  • Northbound US 141 traffic will be directed onto Business US 141 in Coleman and take Business 141 northbound to WIS 64 eastbound to rejoin northbound US 141.

Much of our viewing area is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

