COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated died at 12x rate of fully vaccinated in November

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services (DHS) says people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in November were diagnosed with the virus at 3 times the rate of people who were fully vaccinated. The bigger difference is how the infection affected them: People who weren’t fully vaccinated, or never vaccinated, were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 12 times more likely to die than people who were vaccinated.

According to the DHS, for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people, there were 1,233 positive diagnoses, 17 hospitalizations and 3 deaths. For every 100,000 unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated people, there were 3,348 positive diagnoses, 184 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths.

A comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in November 21 for fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated per capita (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

As we’ve reported, while COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective at stopping an infection, people are more likely to be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms if they completed their vaccinations -- that’s two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine can lose its effectiveness over time, which is why health officials are strongly urging people to get a booster shot.

The increasing cases are still attributed to the delta variant, which is the dominant variant in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant was found in 1,132 COVID-19 patient samples tested in the past 30 days. The omicron variant was found in 5. While both variants are more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus that was spreading a year ago, the delta variant is known to create a much higher viral load, increasing the risk of serious symptoms.

VACCINATIONS

According to the latest statistics from the DHS, more than 1 in 9 children (11.3%) ages 5 to 11 have completed their vaccine series since becoming eligible in early November. More than 1 in 6 children in this age group have received at least one kid-sized dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or almost 90,000 children (89,043).

Looking at the whole population, 61.2% of Wisconsinites have rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.5% of the state’s population completed their vaccine series.

Vaccinators report administering more than 8.2 million doses of vaccine (8,243,508) in the past year, including more than 1.3 million booster shots (1,342,791) since August.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 18.3% received vaccine (+0.5)/11.3% completed vaccinations (+1.1)

12 to 17: 55.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.0% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

18 to 24: 55.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/56.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Vaccination rates by county are listed later in this article.

CASES, DEATHS, HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state health department may also release its weekly update today on virus activity by county. As of last Wednesday’s report, the spread of the coronavirus was critically high in 19 counties, very high in 52, and high in one (Menominee County). The number of cases was growing in about 20 counties while the rest saw no significant change; there were no counties last week that saw numbers declining over the previous two weeks.

The DHS says cases are increasing again statewide after a brief dip. The latest test results confirmed 4,052 new cases in the past 24-hour period, pushing the 7-day average up to 3,740 cases per day from 3,659.

The positivity rate dropped to 11.5% of all tests confirming the COVID-19 virus in the past week. That’s down from 11.8% yesterday.

The state says 33 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in the past 30 days were reported to the DHS since Tuesday, and the state averaged 26 deaths per day over the past week. The death toll went up by 58, counting death reports outside that 30-day window. Brown County submitted 7 death reports; Forest and Waupaca counties reported 4, and Langlade, Marinette, Sheboygan and Winnebago each reported 1.

There were 188 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past day. We’ll get current patient numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), taking discharges and deaths into account, after 3:30 this afternoon. Tuesday the WHA reported 1,690 COVID-19 patients, with 427 in ICU.

The Northeast health care region was treating 183, with 32 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals had 150 COVID-19 patients, including 32 in ICU.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.3% (+0.1) 59.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.7% (+0.1) 52.0% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 49.9% (+0.2) 47.3% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.1% (+0.1) 71.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.2% (+0.1) 50.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.2% 47.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.8 (-0.5) 46.5% (-0.5) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 54.8% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 50.8% (+0.4) 48.9% (+0.4) Langlade (19,189) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 57.9% (+0.1) 55.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.1% (+0.4) 48.4% (+0.4) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.5% (+0.8) 73.9% (+0.7) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.4% (-0.1) 48.2% (-0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.4% (+0.3) 58.1% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.9% (+0.1) 43.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 59.7% (+0.2) 56.5% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.4% (+0.1) 50.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.2% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.5% (+0.1) 56.0% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 283,971 (59.8%, +0.1) 269,477 (56.8%, +0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 315,813 (57.4%, +0.1) 298,801 (54.3%, +0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,569,637 (61.2% +0.1) 3,355,683 (57.5%, +0.2)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 47,535 cases (+171) (293 deaths) (+7)

Calumet – 8,381 cases (+18) (72 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,538 cases (73 deaths

Dodge – 17,331 cases (+40) (215 deaths)

Door – 4,190 cases (+53) (38 deaths)

Florence - 608 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,579 cases (+47) (167 deaths)

Forest - 1,705 cases (+8) (37 deaths) (+4)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,812 cases (29 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,928 cases (+9) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,615 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,451 cases (+19) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,468 cases (+8) (46 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 11,960 cases (+39) (104 deaths)

Marinette - 7,124 cases (+26) (77 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,981 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,006 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,882 cases (+17) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 29,892 cases (+134) (267 deaths)

Shawano – 7,025 cases (+28) (85 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,216 cases (+79) (180 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 8,107 cases (+31) (161 deaths) (+4)

Waushara – 3,488 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

Winnebago – 27,927 cases (+72) (264 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.