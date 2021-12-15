Advertisement

Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged

Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash from a Green Bay pharmacy(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men are charged with armed robber taking opioids from a Green Bay pharmacy over the weekend.

Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans Jr., and Demario Pritchard are accused of armed robbery and theft at the 24-hour CVS on W. Mason St. just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning.

Employees told investigators one of them showed a handgun and demanded all of their opioids from the safe, worth over $22,000. The thieves also got about $150 in cash from two registers.

Officers used a GPS signal from a bag of drugs to find the men after they ditched their car in a farm field north of Little Chute in Fond du Lac County. Officers found all three men in the field with help from a K9 unit.

The three men made their initial appearances in Brown County court on Tuesday.

In addition to armed robbery and theft, Evans is also charged with felony bail jumping and Pritchard is charged with being a vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer. Evans is from Green Bay; Clayborn and Pritchard have Milwaukee addresses, according to online court records.

