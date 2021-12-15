Advertisement

Antetokounmpo in COVID-19 protocol, will sit Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19.

The league’s injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he’s in the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews also has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won’t play Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo played Sunday at New York and Monday at Boston. He had a triple-double in the victory over the Knicks and scored 20 points in the loss to the Celtics.

He’s averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

Earlier this season, Bucks forward Khris Middleton missed eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Last season, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday missed 10 games for the same reason.

The Bucks went 3-5 in the games Middleton missed after his positive test. Middleton is questionable for Wednesday’s game after leaving the Celtics game early with a hyperextended left knee.

