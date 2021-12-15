Another teen in custody after second threat against Preble in one week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in a week, a teen has been taken into custody for a social media threat against Preble High School.

The Green Bay Area Public School District sent a letter to families saying Green Bay Police investigated a threatening post on Snapchat.

On Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of the threat on the social media outlet. “The investigation was initiated by patrol and shortly after turned over to the detective division. A suspect was quickly identified, located, and arrested by members of the Green Bay Police Department,” says Lt. Brad Strouf.

A 14-year-old boy was turned over to juvenile authorities. Police are recommending charges of Terrorist Threats to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

“The District extends our appreciation to the Green Bay Police Department for their quick action in addressing the concern and their continued diligence to keep our staff and students safe,” reads a statement from the district administration.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous.

This is the second threat against the school this week.

On Dec. 13, Action 2 News reported news that two students admitted to posting a school shooting threat on social media because they “thought it would be funny,” Green Bay police say.

The suspects, ages 16 and 15, were taken to Brown County Secure Detention. Police recommended charges of Terrorist Threats.

The teens were not named. They are juveniles.

On Dec. 12, at about 10 p.m., police were informed of posts on Instagram that threatened a school shooting at Preble High School. “Officers and investigators worked throughout the night and morning to investigate the posts and work with the Green Bay Area Public Schools to make sure that everyone would be safe. Part of the plan included placing extra officers in the schools throughout the next day,” a statement from the police department read.

Monday morning, two students came forward to say they posted the threats. Police say the teens said they thought it was funny and “wanted to see what people’s reactions would be.”

Police do not believe there was “any real attempt” to prepare for or go forward with a school shooting.

