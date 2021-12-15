3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Babies and strangers, butter vs. margarine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is here with two very different topics of discussion. What do they have in common? Science!

First, how to make babies like you. Babies have a natural, evolutionary aversion to strangers. But scientists have figured out how you can use a baby’s sense of smell to make them less anxious and more open to being held by others.

Second, did you know Wisconsin banned margarine and was the last state to lift a ban back in the 1960s? Now scientists are settling the debate over which is healthier: margarine or butter. There’s a new winner that looks and tastes like the old winner.

Let science make you smarter in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.