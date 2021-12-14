WILD WEATHER OVER THE NEXT 2 DAYS

Things headed our way: areas of fog, record setting temperatures, possible thunder & lightning, and VERY high wind gusts. Wednesday night and Thursday morning are now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Look for mostly cloudy skies to continue Tuesday afternoon along with mild highs in the 40s. Winds will pick up a bit as well but nothing we can’t handle. A few late day or evening showers are possible.

Areas of dense fog may develop tonight, especially northwest of the Fox Valley where snow cover is higher. Be aware of that if you’ll be out and about. Temperatures will remain fairly steady tonight in the 30s and 40s and that will keep the snow melting.

Fog may be an issue to start Wednesday but over time the bigger story lines will become very mild temperatures (for December) and high wind gusts. The warmest part of Wednesday will be in the evening when temperatures surge into the 50s and low 60s. New record highs are likely. This will occur out ahead of a cold front that will blast through after midnight. Some wind gusts associated with the frontal passage may be in the 40-60 mph range! On top of that, there may be a little thunder and lightning as well.

Gusty winds continue Thursday but they’ll usher in much colder air. Temperatures are set to fall most of the day putting us back into the 30s and 20s as time goes on.

The next chance for any light snow shower activity will be Friday night into Saturday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-25 G40-60 MPH LATE

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Isolated late showers. Mild, with minor melting. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Areas of fog... Could become dense. LOW: 39, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and fog. Record warmth likely. Fierce winds at night... Gusts up to 60 mph possible. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies. HIGH: 40, falling LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Some sun, but clouds increase. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.