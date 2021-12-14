Advertisement

Vos: Wisconsin GOP election probe to go longer, cost more

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election will spill into next year and cost more money, factors he blamed on Democrats who are fighting subpoenas.

The current contract Vos signed with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the investigation runs through the end of this month at a cost to taxpayers of nearly $680,000.

Vos said in an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday that legal fights over Gableman’s subpoenas of mayors and the state election administrator will prolong the investigation indefinitely.

He says any additional costs are “on the Democrats, not on us.” 

Related stories
Key Senate Republican wants end to GOP-led election probe
Head of GOP-led election probe says Wisconsin mayors could be jailed
Wisconsin lawmakers get update on election investigation
Madison's 2020 election records subpoenaed by Wisconsin Senate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,545 new cases, 5 deaths in past day
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Latest News

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, seen here in a June 2011 file...
Wisconsin AG calls on more Republicans to oppose election probe
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin attorney general won’t enforce any abortion ban
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Key Senate Republican wants end to GOP-led election probe
In March, Instagram will launch an educational hub for parents and guardians to monitor their...
Instagram questioned by lawmakers for eating disorder content