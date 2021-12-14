Advertisement

Two hurt in Green Lake County crash

Two vehicle crash in the Town of Seneca. Dec. 13, 2021.
Two vehicle crash in the Town of Seneca. Dec. 13, 2021.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt in a crash in Green Lake County Monday morning.

At 7:58 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to County Highway F east of County Highway D in the Town of Seneca.

The Sheriff’s Office says a driver heading east on County Highway F crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle.

One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital. Another victim was transported by EMS.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Berlin EMS, Berlin Fire, Berlin Police and Theda Star helped at the scene.

