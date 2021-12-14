Town of Clayton Fire Rescue warms horse that fell through ice

TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about horse sense. Town of Clayton Fire Rescue used their resources to warm up a horse that fell through some ice.

The department posted the story on its Facebook page.

Over the weekend, the department was called to a report of a horse through ice. Staff at the facility were able to get to the horse and get it back into the barn.

Firefighters used a heater on Engine 143 to get warm air under a blanket to warm the horse and keep him dry.

The department says, “The original purpose of that heater/fan is to provide warm air to patients during extended vehicle crashes in the cold, and to provide fresh air during confined space calls. When we bought it, horse-warmer wasn’t on the list of things we thought it’d be used for, but it worked great!”

