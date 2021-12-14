Titans Women’s Basketball has high hopes for full season back

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team is off to a solid start at 7-2 overall, but they say they’re even better than their record shows.

The Titans are coming off two shortened seasons because of Covid-19, so that means two years without a DIII NCAA Tournament. However, they have won the last three straight WIAC postseason titles.

The team returned all five starters this season and is ranked No. 24 in the nation.

Now that this 2021-2022 season plans on being a normal schedule, Oshkosh is hoping to go all the way.

“We trying to see if we can take care of some unfinished business,” Titans Head Coach Brad Fischer said. “We’ve got eight seniors who’ve come back to try to finish their careers the right way. There’s a balanced pressure to that but also, okay, whatever we earned now, we’re gonna get a chance to prove.”

“It’s extremely motivating. We didn’t have two NCAA tournaments in the last two years. This year is kind of the pay off of all the hard work we’ve put it in the last two years,” Titans senior and two-time reigning WIAC Player of the Year, Leah Porath, said.

“We know where we want to be in the end. We talk about it all the time. If we wanna get there, we know what we have to do. So that’s out motivation,” Oshkosh senior Julia Silloway said.

