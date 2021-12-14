RECORD WARMTH FOLLOWED BY HIGH WINDS

Things headed our way: areas of fog, record setting temperatures, possible thunder & lightning, and VERY high wind gusts. Wednesday night and Thursday morning are now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The most pressing weather related concern for the short-term is the potential for dense fog to develop tonight and linger into Wednesday. Thicker fog is more likely northwest of the Fox Valley where snow cover is higher. Slow down and use your low beams if you’re driving and get into the thicker fog... visibility and conditions can change quickly. Temperatures will remain fairly steady tonight in the 30s and 40s and that will keep the snow melting.

We’ll see cloudy skies and periods of fog and light rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s during the afternoon. The warmest part of Wednesday will be in the evening when temperatures surge into the 50s and low 60s as southwest winds increase. Winds during the day will be sustained at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25, but much stronger winds are anticipated at night.

A cold front that will blast through after midnight. Scattered rain is possible, you might even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Outside of any storms, wind gusts will get into the 40-60 mph range for a time Wednesday night. Gusty winds continue Thursday and they’ll usher in much colder air. Sustained speeds of 20-30 mph are expected through the day with stronger gusts. Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 30s Thursday morning and should hold steady until they begin to fall during the afternoon.

The next chance for any light snow shower activity will be Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be another chance for light snow on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15 G25 MPH, NIGHT: SW 25-35 G40-60 MPH

THURSDAY: W 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Areas of fog... Could become dense. LOW: 39 (rising late)

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain and fog. Record warmth likely. Fierce winds at night... Gusts 40-60 mph possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies. HIGH: 35 (steady or falling) LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Some sun, but clouds thicken. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light snow... mostly early. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 27

