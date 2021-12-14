Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in “serious assault” on Green Bay’s east side

George Laroque
George Laroque(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say they’re looking for a man wanted for a “serious assault” on the city’s east side.

Officers are searching for George H. Laroque. He’s considered dangerous, police say.

Online court records show he’s charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct - Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

The assault happened on Dec. 5. Police did not release details about the crime.

If you know where Laroque is or have information on him, contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. You can remain anonymous.

