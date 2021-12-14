More than 1 in 10 kids ages 5-11 completed COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Health reports more than 1 in 6 children ages 5 to 11 have received a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1 in 10 have completed their vaccine series. The DHS added long-awaited numbers for this age group to its public dashboard Tuesday. Younger kids began receiving smaller doses of Pfizer vaccine about 5 weeks ago, with 3 weeks between their first and second shot. In all, the DHS says 86,757 children in this age group received at least one shot.

The DHS made a number of revisions in reporting vaccinations by age group, including a sharp increase in the percentage of 45-to-54 year olds getting shots and a sharp drop in percentages for the 65-and-up population. The DHS also combined 12-to-15 year olds with the 16 and 17 age group in its statistics.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 17.8% received vaccine/10.2% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 55.6% received vaccine/50.6% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 55.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/50.9% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

25 to 34: 60.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.3% received vaccine (-0.8)/62.8% completed vaccinations (-0.8)

45 to 54: 69.2% received vaccine (+1.6)/66.3% completed vaccinations (+1.6)

55 to 64: 76.2% received vaccine (+0.3)/73.5% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine (-1.6)/82.0% completed vaccinations (-2.4)

In all, the DHS says 61.1% of the state’s population rolled up their sleeve for at least one vaccine dose, and 57.3% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccinations. There’s another 6% of the population under age 5 that isn’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine.

The addition of numbers of 5- to 11-year-olds brings a net gain of 106,990 in the number of Wisconsinites getting a COVID-19 vaccine and an increase of 61,598 completing their vaccine series compared to a day ago.

Adding in the youngest age group eligible for shots, Menominee County passed 75% of residents getting at least one shot, and Forest and Kewaunee counties passed 50%. Fond du Lac County passed 50% of residents completing their vaccination series.

CASES, DEATHS, HOSPITALIZATIONS

After a short lull in new cases and deaths, the 7-day averages for both of these metrics went up Tuesday.

The DHS reported 3,847 new COVID-19 virus tests were positive, raising the rolling average from 3,457 to 3,659 -- an added 202 cases per day. The positivity rate remains at 12-month highs, currently 11.8% of all tests being positive for the virus, up slightly from 11.7% yesterday.

Wisconsin is averaging 25 COVID-19 deaths every day with the addition of 38 recent deaths (in the past 30 days) submitted to the state. The death toll went up by 50, to 9,431, but the DHS only counts deaths in the past 30 days in the average. Calumet County reported 4 deaths, and 7 others in our area -- Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Outagamie Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara -- each reported 1.

DHS numbers show 228 more people were admitted to hospitals since Monday. As of yesterday, the latest data available until 3:30, there were 1,714 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals, with 443 in intensive care units -- the highest numbers of patients at one time since December 3, 2020, and November 16, 2020, respectively, according to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).

The WHA says the 10 Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 163 of these patients, with 30 in intensive care, while the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals had 143 COVID-19 patients, including 31 in intensive care.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.2% 58.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.6% 51.8% Dodge (87,839) 49.7% 47.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 76.0% 71.4% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.1% 50.3% Forest (9,004) 50.2% 47.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.3% 47.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 54.7% 51.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 50.4% 48.5% Langlade (19,189) 52.0% 49.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 57.8% 55.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.7% 48.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 77.7% 73.2% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.5% 48.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.1% 57.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.8% 43.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 59.5% 56.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.3% 50.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.1% 41.9% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.4% 55.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 283,464 (59.7%) 268,845 (56.6) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 314,885 (57.3) 297,651 (54.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,561,763 (61.1%) 3,344,609 (57.3%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 47,364 cases (+244) (286 deaths)

Calumet – 8,363 cases (+45) (72 deaths) (+4)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,538 cases (73 deaths

Dodge – 17,291 cases (+36) (215 deaths) (+1)

Door – 4,137 cases (+23) (38 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 604 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,532 cases (+43) (167 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,697 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,812 cases (29 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,919 cases (+29) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,615 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,432 cases (+16) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,460 cases (+4) (45 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,921 cases (+82) (104 deaths)

Marinette - 7,098 cases (+31) (76 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,981 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,006 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,865 cases (+37) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 29,758 cases (+110) (267 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,997 cases (+42) (85 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,137 cases (+133) (179 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,076 cases (+45) (157 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,480 cases (+27) (55 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 27,855 cases (+122) (263 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

