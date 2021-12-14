MILD TODAY... THEN WILD WEATHER ON YOUR WEDNESDAY

Clouds will gradually thicken and lower today. There’s a SLIGHT chance of an afternoon shower, but most folks will be dry. Even though the sun is going to fade away behind those clouds, it’s going to be another mild December day. Where there’s a thicker snowpack across northern Wisconsin, highs will be in the 30s. Meanwhile our afternoon highs across east-central Wisconsin will be back in the 40s. We’ll have more minor melting of our current snowpack.

We’re tracking a major storm system out in the western United States. As it moves to the northeast, we’re expecting some wild weather...

As very warm air gets pulled northward over our snowpack, areas of dense fog may form tonight. Look for occasional showers late tonight and through the day tomorrow. Unusually warm highs in the 50s and 60s will arrive tomorrow afternoon and even after dark, throughout Wednesday evening. Numerous record high temperatures will likely be broken across the area.

Then, a strong cold front arrives, causing temperatures to plummet. That front may churn up southwest wind gusts of 50, perhaps even 60 mph! That kind of wind may take down numerous tree branches and cause widespread power outages. Wednesday night and Thursday morning are now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Isolated late showers. Mild, with minor melting. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Areas of fog... Could become dense. LOW: 39, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and fog. Record warmth likely. Fierce winds at night... Gusts up to 60 mph possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies. HIGH: 40, falling LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some sun, but clouds increase. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 32

