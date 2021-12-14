Advertisement

Lawrence town board approves warehouse plan

Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from Freedom Road.(TrammellCrow Company via Town of Lawrence)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A business has the go-ahead for its plans for a new warehouse in the town of Lawrence.

In a 4-1 vote Monday night, town leaders passed a plan to build a fulfillment center that will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Throughout the process, community members have voiced both concerns and support for the project.

The company, which has not been publicly identified, says the facility will create up to 1,500 jobs. It also means increased traffic in the area, adding about an estimated 35 cars and 20 to 30 trucks per hour during peak times in the morning and evening.

