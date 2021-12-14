Advertisement

Kimberly approves $500 COVID stipend for teachers, staff

covid money
covid money(MGN)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some extra cash will be going out soon to those who work in the Kimberly Area School District, as part of a one time thank-you for being on the front lines during the pandemic.

On Monday night, the school board approved a one time stipend by a unanimous vote.

“It isn’t really about the money. It’s about acknowledging and honoring the efforts,” said Supt. Bob Mayfield.

The stipend will be between $250 and $500, depending on how many hours a staff member works.

He added, “We know there’s many front line workers out there and I certainly don’t want to suggest we’re working any harder than health care or anyone else but our teachers have had significant burden and challenge to doing their job over the last year.”

All together, the payout will cost the district $285,000, and come from a surplus in the existing budget.

“This is a one time stipend, so this isn’t something the teachers will get year after year. It’s just a one time acknowledgement, and right now we can afford this within our current budget. For this year and next year we are in good financial shape,” said Becky Hansen, Executive Director of Business Services and Sustainability.

However, the district could be facing a tighter budget scenario in the years to come, as federal money runs out and district officials say the state is unlikely to make up the difference.

Hansen added, “We’re going to be looking at probably not being able to give them, our staff the increases that we may have been able to in the past, over the next four to five years. This allows us to at least acknowledge them one time.”

The stipend will be distributed on December 24th, just in time for Christmas.

During the meeting the superintendent also stressed that it won’t have any impact on existing taxes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall
(Source: Pexels)
WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon

Latest News

UW-Oshkosh Women's Basketball
UW-Oshkosh Women's Basketball with high expectations
Signs posted around Heesakker Park in Little Chute for the deer hunt
Little Chute hunting tradition cut back
Instagram posts on weight loss and diet
Instagram questioned about influence and eating disorders
A child gives a thumbs up sign after receiving a shot
Wisconsin on CDC's radar for drop in flu shots