Kimberly approves $500 COVID stipend for teachers, staff

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some extra cash will be going out soon to those who work in the Kimberly Area School District, as part of a one time thank-you for being on the front lines during the pandemic.

On Monday night, the school board approved a one time stipend by a unanimous vote.

“It isn’t really about the money. It’s about acknowledging and honoring the efforts,” said Supt. Bob Mayfield.

The stipend will be between $250 and $500, depending on how many hours a staff member works.

He added, “We know there’s many front line workers out there and I certainly don’t want to suggest we’re working any harder than health care or anyone else but our teachers have had significant burden and challenge to doing their job over the last year.”

All together, the payout will cost the district $285,000, and come from a surplus in the existing budget.

“This is a one time stipend, so this isn’t something the teachers will get year after year. It’s just a one time acknowledgement, and right now we can afford this within our current budget. For this year and next year we are in good financial shape,” said Becky Hansen, Executive Director of Business Services and Sustainability.

However, the district could be facing a tighter budget scenario in the years to come, as federal money runs out and district officials say the state is unlikely to make up the difference.

Hansen added, “We’re going to be looking at probably not being able to give them, our staff the increases that we may have been able to in the past, over the next four to five years. This allows us to at least acknowledge them one time.”

The stipend will be distributed on December 24th, just in time for Christmas.

During the meeting the superintendent also stressed that it won’t have any impact on existing taxes.

