INTERVIEW: Local school band directors chosen to march in Rose Parade

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New Year’s Day brings the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, but in a first, this year will feature a marching band of about 300 school band directors from across the country. Four of them are from Wisconsin. Two of those are from the Green Bay public schools.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Sara Baye, band director at Green Bay Southwest High School and Lombardi Middle School, and John Quigley, an elementary band and orchestra teacher for the Green Bay Area Public School District.

Baye and Quigley talk about how they’re preparing for the 5-and-a-half-mile march, how important this national exposure is for teachers, and what the band’s slogan, “We Teach Music, We Teach Life,” means to them.

The Rose Parade airs on WBAY-TV 2 on Saturday, January 1, at 10 A.M.

