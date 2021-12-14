Health Care workers reflect on anniversary of first covid vaccine administered in the state

Wis. (WBAY) - “Look at me, I received the first shot December 14, 2020. Here it is. A year later I’m fine. I’m fine. And there are other people that received the vaccine as well. They’re fine,” said Tina Schubert, the first person to receive the covid-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. She is a respiratory therapist at UW-Health.

That date marked a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic, but it is far from over.

“I think when the vaccines first came out and we saw health care providers, you know, lining up as quickly as they could, it was such an emotional, powerful experience for them that it was bringing many of us to tears,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer. “I don’t think that we felt that there would be a large resistance against getting this vaccine. Obviously, from our perspective on the frontline of combating COVID-19, I think it’s been disappointing to all of us in health care that there are a number of folks that are in our communities that have chosen not to be vaccinated, clearly not based on the science of the vaccine.

Wisconsin Department of Health data released Tuesday shows positive cases continue to rise along with hospitalizations.

Advocate Aurora Health’s data shows out of 430 patients hospitalized because of covid-19, 74 percent have never received a vaccine. An additional 18 percent were partially vaccinated or due for a booster. Eight percent of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated and boosted, but a third of them are immunocompromised and elderly.

“When you think about it, if you have 100 patients in a hospital, you can take 92 of them and send them home because that’s what you’d be able to do if everyone fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Executive Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Advocate Aurora Health. “So these are really compelling numbers about what’s going on in our community right now with vaccination and hospitalizations.”

In one year, 3.5 million Wisconsinites have rolled up their sleeve to get vaccinated. However, health care officials say it’s not enough to end this pandemic or save lives.

“Please get the vaccine,” said Schubert. “Enough is enough. Let’s at least do our part to get through this, please.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.