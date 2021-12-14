Green Bay Finance Committee to meet on crime prevention funds to curb shootings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Finance Committee will take up a proposal Tuesday to use federal COVID relief fund money for efforts to curb surging gun violence.

The Common Council has recommended the committee approve $971,358 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for crime prevention and neighborhood enhancement.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Action 2 News will have coverage tonight.

The city is looking to purchase a machine that helps identify gun casings to be entered into NIBIN, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, run by ATF. They’re also recommending gun shot detection software and resources for recruitment and retention.

On Dec. 9 and 10, during the evening and overnight hours, Green Bay Police responded to seven shots fired incidents in the city.

Police Chief Christopher Davis describes it as a complex problem that is not easy to simplify.

“Over the last few years, especially between 2019 and 2020, a significant escalation in the number of shots fired incidents and the number of rounds, and that round-count reflects the number of shell casings picked up at crime scenes,” says Davis.

Chief Davis says the department will implement a dedicated neighborhood response team made up of uniformed officers who will have the goal of building relationships in communities and building trust. There will be more visible police presence in some neighborhoods.

The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform will do an assessment of the violence in the city of Green Bay early next year. They’ll take a few months and make recommendations on an office of violence reduction.

