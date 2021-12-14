Advertisement

Green Bay Finance Committee to meet on crime prevention funds to curb shootings

A car parked in the driveway of a home on the 800-block of Hubbard Street in Green Bay was shot...
A car parked in the driveway of a home on the 800-block of Hubbard Street in Green Bay was shot out overnight. Police have responded to the same address twice in three days amid a sharp increase in shootings across the city this year.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Finance Committee will take up a proposal Tuesday to use federal COVID relief fund money for efforts to curb surging gun violence.

The Common Council has recommended the committee approve $971,358 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for crime prevention and neighborhood enhancement.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Action 2 News will have coverage tonight.

The city is looking to purchase a machine that helps identify gun casings to be entered into NIBIN, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, run by ATF. They’re also recommending gun shot detection software and resources for recruitment and retention.

On Dec. 9 and 10, during the evening and overnight hours, Green Bay Police responded to seven shots fired incidents in the city.

Police Chief Christopher Davis describes it as a complex problem that is not easy to simplify.

“Over the last few years, especially between 2019 and 2020, a significant escalation in the number of shots fired incidents and the number of rounds, and that round-count reflects the number of shell casings picked up at crime scenes,” says Davis.

Chief Davis says the department will implement a dedicated neighborhood response team made up of uniformed officers who will have the goal of building relationships in communities and building trust. There will be more visible police presence in some neighborhoods.

The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform will do an assessment of the violence in the city of Green Bay early next year. They’ll take a few months and make recommendations on an office of violence reduction.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,545 new cases, 5 deaths in past day
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Latest News

All animals appear safe after fire at Baraboo Zoo
Ochsner Park enclosure burns down, all animals safe
December 14 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog, wind, warm
December 14 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and windy
covid money
Kimberly approves $500 COVID stipend for teachers, staff