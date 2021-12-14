Fond du Lac toy drive for Kentucky tornado victims begins Wednesday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - While Brian Stenz lives in Fond du Lac now, for 18 years his home was in Hopkins County, Kentucky, 45 minutes from where recent tornadoes touched down.

When he lived there, Stenz worked as a volunteer firefighter and with emergency management. During his time, he helped with multiple disaster events.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard. I should be there right now,” he said.

Today, Stenz is looking to help again. This time with support from the Fond du Lac community to make sure all kids can celebrate Christmas.

Wednesday through Saturday this week Stenz will be running a toy drive for kids in devastated areas.

“There’s a lot of kids in the area. They’re not going to be in school for weeks, possibly, you know, a good couple of months. And they’re in shelters, they’re in friends’ homes. A lot of them don’t have anything,” he said.

He is asking for new toys books, cards, games, socks, underwear gift wrap, and scotch tape. No other clothing will be accepted.

“We’re looking more for small toys, stuff that they can keep in the shelters so they can keep in the motel rooms that aren’t going to get in the way, um, that they can move around easily as they find other places to live temporarily,” he said.

With transportation help from Natural Stone Veneers in Fond du Lac, he plans to personally deliver donations to the Dawson Springs KY High School on Sunday. Once in KY, donations will be distributed by Santa.

Donations can be dropped off until 6 p.m. Saturday at Adashun Jones Real Estate and Holiday Automotives in Fond du Lac.

