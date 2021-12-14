“All hands on deck” for Packers special teams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If there’s an answer to the Packers special teams woes, it will likely come from within.

Green Bay had one of their worst performances on special teams Sunday against the Bears. Chicago had 259 yards and a touchdown in the return game against Green Bay.

Plus, there were some miscues with a Mason Crosby kick off going out of bounds, Malik Taylor dropping a kick off out of bounds at the five yard line, and a muffed punt by Amari Rodgers what was canceled out by a penalty.

That flag was one of the better plays for Green Bay’s special teams as cornerback Rasul Douglas was able to get the Bears gunner to run out of bounds.

“I think we’re getting to that point where it’s all hands on deck, and we’re going to have to ask guys to maybe do a little bit more. I think Rasul is such a great example, because you saw the contributions he made defensively, and then the critical play on that special teams,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Douglas is just one of many players that will likely need to step up in the near future. That’s with Equanimeous St. Brown being evaluated for a concussion on Sunday, and both Dominique Dafney and Malik Taylor exiting with injuries against Chicago.

“I think that is something I will ask of some players that have played teams before, that have been key contributors. They’re going to have to own maybe one phase to get to where we want to go. We know every game is so critical. Any time you go into a game and you lose three key contributors on special teams it does make the job more difficult, but you’ve still got to get the job done,” said LaFleur.

