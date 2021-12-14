Advertisement

All animals appear safe after fire at Baraboo Zoo

By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department says all of the animals at Ochsner Park Zoo appear to be uninjured after an early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo.

Police say fire crews were dispatched to the Zoo on 903 Park Street in Baraboo around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a structure fire.

When officials arrived on the scene the found the shelter enclosure for the donkey and llama in flames.

The Baraboo Fire Department was able to contain the fire and all the animals were moved by Zoo staff.

While no animals appear to be injured, officials say the structure is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Baraboo Fire and Police Departments.

