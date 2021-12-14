Advertisement

Alabama shoplifter flees Walmart in Uber, police say

Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Gray News staff and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating how a man accused of shoplifting had an unusual getaway plan — ride-sharing.

According to Millbrook police, the theft happened at the Walmart on Kelley Boulevard Monday afternoon. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said loss prevention personnel reported that the suspect took merchandise without paying.

Officers got a vehicle description and stopped the vehicle on Highway 14, at which point they said the suspect got out and ran away. Johnson said the man ran across the northbound lane of Interstate 65 before he was caught underneath an interstate overpass.

The man was identified as Jacob Warner Jr., 40, of Montgomery, Alabama. He was subsequently charged with third-degree theft of property.

Johnson said they found the stolen merchandise in the vehicle, which turned out to be an Uber. Officers determined the Uber driver was not part of the theft. He was released but did receive an unrelated traffic citation.

Warner is in the Elmore County jail without bail pending warrants that are being obtained, The chief said Warner has outstanding warrants in Millbrook for previous thefts from Walmart.

“Days like today are exactly why after 33 years in law enforcement, I never say I’ve seen it all. I can’t recall someone fleeing a crime scene via Uber,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Eventually maybe visitors that persist in coming to our city to commit criminal offenses will learn, regardless of how you get here, Uber or otherwise, chances are you’ll be apprehended by law enforcement and at that point, we’ll take care of your immediate travel arrangements. We’ll provide your transportation to the Elmore County Jail,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Court weighs evidence against sailor in warship arson case
covid money
Kimberly approves $500 COVID stipend for teachers, staff
The Kimberly School Board approved a one-time stipend up to $500 for staff in a show of...
Kimberly school staff to get pandemic thank-you bonuses