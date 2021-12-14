Advertisement

$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man was arrested and another is recovering after a verbal argument in a Louisiana parking lot turned violent.

According to witnesses, the dispute began over a parking spot.

WVUE says a video being shared over social media shows a man identified by police as Richard Suarez arguing with several women after he parked in the emergency lane outside of a busy shopping center.

The video goes on to show another man intervening and exchanging words with Suarez, then disappear behind a vehicle.

Police believe that’s when Suarez hit the unidentified man who is seen falling to the concrete.

Suarez ran away, but officers tracked him down at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and arrested him on suspicion of battery.

A judge set Suarez’s bond at $1 million.

“This generated a lot of social media and people want an immediate resolution, but they need to be assured that police will take care of it and let this play out,” Chief Todd Schliem said.

Schliem believes the victim has been released from the hospital, and witnesses say he was communicative when ambulances took him away from the scene.

Suarez is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,545 new cases, 5 deaths in past day
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Latest News

All animals appear safe after fire at Baraboo Zoo
Ochsner Park enclosure burns down, all animals safe
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
Paul's Pantry (file photo)
A call for volunteers for Paul’s Pantry
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money