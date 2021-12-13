Silver Alert: Green Lake County woman missing, may be in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Markesan woman who was believed to have traveled to Dane County on Monday morning.

Diana Austin was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving a home in southeastern Green Lake County with a suitcase, her German shepherd “Annie,” and her black cat “Reese’s,” the Silver Alert stated. They were traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and towing a 5′ by 8′ utility trailer.

The 80-year-old Austin reportedly was apparently confused when she left the home on Prairie Rd, and does suffer from memory loss, authorities added.

Austin is described as a white woman, standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt around breakfast time, but investigators are not sure if she changed clothes since then.

The Silver Alert also noted she has a storage unit in Fairwater.

No picture of Austin has been released at this time.

