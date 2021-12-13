Advertisement

Silver Alert: Green Lake County woman missing, may be in Dane County

Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.
Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Markesan woman who was believed to have traveled to Dane County on Monday morning.

Diana Austin was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving a home in southeastern Green Lake County with a suitcase, her German shepherd “Annie,” and her black cat “Reese’s,” the Silver Alert stated. They were traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and towing a 5′ by 8′ utility trailer.

The 80-year-old Austin reportedly was apparently confused when she left the home on Prairie Rd, and does suffer from memory loss, authorities added.

Austin is described as a white woman, standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt around breakfast time, but investigators are not sure if she changed clothes since then.

The Silver Alert also noted she has a storage unit in Fairwater.

No picture of Austin has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
(Source: Pexels)
WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers

Latest News

Postal worker pushes Christmas cards and letters through a sorting machine
DEBRIEF: Inside the busy postal holiday season
Lower-calorie foods posted on Instagram
DEBRIEF: Instagram and eating disorder concerns
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
ATV riding in winter
DNR looks at criteria for ATV/UTV trails
First lady Jill Biden (file image)
First lady Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of Waukesha parade tragedy