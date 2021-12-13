Advertisement

Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a busy night for police as Lambeau Field hosted one of the oldest rivalries in sports.

Green Bay Police say they responded to 59 calls for service at the Packers-Bears game Sunday night.

“Officers investigated disturbances, unruly and intoxicated fans, and various violations that disrupted the peace and order of the game,” reads a statement from police. They didn’t go into detail about those violations.

Officers made nine arrests. Seventeen people were ejected for misconduct violations.

The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30.

