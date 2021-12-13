Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a busy night for police as Lambeau Field hosted one of the oldest rivalries in sports.

Green Bay Police say they responded to 59 calls for service at the Packers-Bears game Sunday night.

“Officers investigated disturbances, unruly and intoxicated fans, and various violations that disrupted the peace and order of the game,” reads a statement from police. They didn’t go into detail about those violations.

Officers made nine arrests. Seventeen people were ejected for misconduct violations.

The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30.

