Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a busy night for police as Lambeau Field hosted one of the oldest rivalries in sports.
Green Bay Police say they responded to 59 calls for service at the Packers-Bears game Sunday night.
“Officers investigated disturbances, unruly and intoxicated fans, and various violations that disrupted the peace and order of the game,” reads a statement from police. They didn’t go into detail about those violations.
Officers made nine arrests. Seventeen people were ejected for misconduct violations.
The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.