Police investigating Preble High School threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be an increased police presence at Green Bay Preble High School Monday after a threat was discovered on social media.

Green Bay Area Public Schools are working with law enforcement, according to the district. Police are investigating the threat.

The district did not release details about the threat or what it said.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call them at 920-448-3200.

