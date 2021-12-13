One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, Packers vs. Bears gets a digital update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heading into Sunday’s game, the Green Bay Packers lead the all-time series record against the Chicago Bears 102-95 plus six ties. A long standing rivalry that drew fans from all over the world to see tonight’s game on December 12.

Back in October, Aaron Rodgers emphasized the team’s winning margin against Chicago and made headlines with his “I still own you” touchdown celebration toward Bears fans.

“I love it,” Packers fan from Hunterdon County, NJ Daniel Hill emphasized. “We own them. We own the Bears. We own the Bears, the Vikings, and the Lions every year. We are the Green Bay Packers. It is a statement of fact.”

“I enjoy Aaron Rodgers as a person,” Bears fan Tom Loftus from Arlington Heights, IL shared. “I root against him when the Bears are playing against him. When they’re not though, I enjoy Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback.”

Some green and gold supporters were in Titletown for the first time celebrating a 60th birthday. While others just wanted to be with fellow Packers fans. Something you may have been since watching your first game in high school on T.V. an ocean away.

“In Japan, the football game is not so popular among other people,” Chiyo Kawano, a Packers fan originally from Tokyo, Japan now living in Chicago, highlighted. “This is the first time for me to visit here to watch a game on-site. I’m so excited.”

Thanks to new data, the Packers have also been excited about how adaptable fans have been with exclusively mobile tickets.

“We had big expectations and we know there is a learning curve,” Packers director of public affairs, Aaron Popkey, said. “With each game, that’s gotten better and smoother and things are coming together the way we had hoped in being a more efficient process for everyone.”

In extenuating circumstances, a handful of select fans were given an extra year to make the full electronic transition. However, the Packers emphasized that mobile ticketing and their benefits like cutting down on counterfeits and helping crowd communication is here to stay.

