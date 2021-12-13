MILD TUESDAY... EVEN WARMER ON WEDNESDAY

We are going to fall down into the 20s in many spots tonight and there may be some patchy fog. Any fog that forms could freeze on untreated surfaces as temperatures dip below freezing. Some roads may be icy for the morning drive.

Clouds thicken over the course of Tuesday, and an east-southeast breeze could gust to 25 mph. Highs should be mild for December, in the lower half of the 40s. More widespread and potentially dense fog is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as humid air from the south flows over the snow pack we have in place across northern WI and the U.P. A mild night is expected with lows in the upper 30s.

Record high temperatures will likely be broken across Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Highs soar to near 60 degrees by the late evening hours. Fog may dissipate during the afternoon, but generally cloudy skies are expected. Passing rain showers are possible from time to time with a south wind of 10-15 mph. A cold front will arrive late, and may trigger a few t’storms at night! Winds will also pick up behind this front... gusting to 50 mph overnight and early Thursday.

That strong wind will drive in some much colder air to finish out the week. Thursday’s highs likely occur at midnight as temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day. Lows will fall into the mid 20s at night as the wind weakens. Friday will be more seasonable with highs in the lower half of the 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

The next best chance of snow around our neck of the woods will be Friday night into Saturday but right now it looks like a pretty minor event as far as things go around here.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Light wind. Patchy freezing fog? LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, may be dense. Cloudy, breezy, and warm with periods of rain. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Colder and quite windy. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures fall through the day. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Light morning snow showers, then clouds decrease. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 31

