A MAJOR WARM-UP IS ON THE WAY...

The weather is quiet right now across the western Great Lakes. Skies are mostly clear with plenty of sunshine expected through this afternoon. High pressure to the east over the Appalachian Mountains, is causing our wind to blow in from the west-southwest. That’s allowing mild weather to build across the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly in the lower half of the 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Even warmer weather is expected for the midweek. In fact, record high temperatures will likely be broken on Wednesday, as highs soar to near 60 degrees. As the warm air flows over the top of our current snowpack, areas of fog will develop Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Most of the snowpack across central and southern Wisconsin will likely melt away over the next few days.

A strong storm system drawing in the unusually warm air will also soak us with rain on Wednesday. We may even have some thunderstorms Wednesday night! Some ponding of water will be possible on roads, where storm drains are clogged with slushy snow. Then, a cold front will push through the area with blustery northwest winds. Our temperatures will tumble back into the 30s late in the week with some very windy weather.

Temperature-wise, what goes up this week, must come back down by the time we go into next weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Mild for December. Minor melting. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Light wind. Patchy freezing fog? LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 39, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Early fog may be dense. Cloudy with periods of rain. Warm and turning breezy. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Colder and quite windy. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 37, then falling LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.