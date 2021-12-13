Little Chute’s annual hunt at Heesakker Park continues but only for one week

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A late-season bow hunt aimed at culling the deer population in the Village of Little Chute will undergo some changes this year.

In the past, the hunt extended to Electric Island and occurred for two or three weeks. This year, the hunt was restricted to Heesakker Park and reduced to one week.

McDonald said the shortened period is due to a drop in deer harvest numbers.

“That’s not because of you know, anything that you know is going around. It’s the sheer nature of what we have in our park system with the brand new bridge the amount of traffic,” McDonald said.

The bow hunt started Monday and will run through Dec. 19. Heesakker Park will be closed to the public during the hunt, but the recreational trails south of the canal will remain open.

“The community that’s there and in the surrounding knows that it’s happening, they know what’s going on, and they know that is for good reason and a good cause,” he said.

Since 2009 the village instituted a December bow hunt to keep the herd in check. Over the years, hunters have harvested 40 deer from the park, 35 does, and five bucks.

“It’s still needed, the hunt is still needed to happen. So again to control those numbers and make sure that they don’t get out of control,” he said.

This year only Little Chute residents who are at least 18 years old were eligible for the hunt. McDonald said they must also possess a Wisconsin archery license and pass a shooting proficiency test conducted by a certified archery instructor and a background check conducted by the village. Four hunters were selected by lottery this year and assigned to a specific quadrant of the park. All hunters must hunt from a tree stand so arrows travel downward.

To remind visitors of the annual hunt, the parks and rec department has posted signage all throughout the park warning them not to enter

