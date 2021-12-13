Instagram questioned by lawmakers for eating disorder content

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During a congressional hearing last week, the social media app Instagram came under fire from politicians about their lack of safeguards for young users, particularly concerning eating disorders.

“Instagram is not doing enough to moderate that content, to eliminate that content, and they really need to redouble their efforts,” U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) Wisconsin, said.

Lisa Tutskey, a family therapist at Prevea Health, recognized that one of the good things about Instagram is that it can connect people all over the world to talk about similar experiences. However, experts realize it can also lead to sharing unhealthy habits.

“With eating disorders, what I have parents watch for is not just the content, eating disorder content, that they could be viewing but also apps that support eating disorders,” Tutskey shared. “Weight loss or weight tracking apps, calorie counting apps, all of those kinds of things. To really watch those and remove them when they see them.”

Posts giving advice on how to starve oneself through extreme calorie restrictions are not allowed on Instagram. Yet some can still appear on the app.

“I have personally spoken to teens in multiple countries around the world that use Instagram to get support when suffering from things like eating disorders,” Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, said on Wednesday December 8 during the app’s congressional hearing. “We absolutely do not want any content that promotes eating disorders on our platform. We do our best to remove it. I believe... it’s roughly five in every 10,000 things viewed. My responsibility as the head of Instagram is to get that number down to as close to zero as possible.”

“There is a step further that they could go though if you think about some of the warning labels on things like cigarettes,” UW social media and adolescent health research team head, Dr. Megan Moreno, emphasized. “They could be putting warning labels on eating disorder content. I think there are further steps they could go. But, I’m glad they’re doing something.”

In March, Instagram will launch an educational hub for parents and guardians to monitor their teen’s time spent on the app. Plus, share tips on how to discuss social media usage with their children.

