Hy-Vee plans move into former Shopko space at Bay Park Square Mall

Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.
Hy-Vee looks to move into the old Shopko space in Ashwaubenon.(Ashwaubenon Village Board agenda)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Grocery chain Hy-Vee wants to move into the former Shopko site located at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Ashwaubenon’s Village Board is set to vote on approving a Class B Beer and Class B Liquor License Request from Hy-Vee. The grocery chain wants to serve alcohol at a pub, food hall and patio area at 2401 Oneida Street.

The Public Works and Protection Committee recommended approval at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Iowa-based Hy-Vee has 247 stores in eight states. In Wisconsin, the chain has stores in Madison, Fitchburg and Eau Claire.

The Shopko store we since June 16, 2019. The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and closed its retail stores.

