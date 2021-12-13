Advertisement

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Bears

Get in the know and ready to go with the “Fast Facts”
PACKERS VS. BEARS
PACKERS VS. BEARS(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (9-3) prepare to face the Chicago Bears (4-8), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with “Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 The Bears Still Stink: Before the first rivalry meeting this year, the Bears held a 3-2 record. But Aaron Rodgers proved he owned them at Solider Field, and Chicago has won only 1 game since. And that Bears’ triumph? Was a last-second escape of the then-winless Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears have lost 6 of 7, have the worst passing offense in the NFL, and rank 30th in total offense and scoring offense.

#2 Ownership: The Bears’ Wikipedia page may not say so anymore, but Aaron Rodgers does own them. He is 22-5 in his career against Chicago while throwing for 57 TD and only 10 INT in the series.

#3 Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers actually practiced with his broken toe on Friday and says the bye week did wonders to improve things with his pain levels. WR Randall Cobb will miss significant time after undergoing core muscle surgery. CB Jaire Alexander returned to practice this week, but remained on Injured Reserve. But LT David Bakhtiari and OLB Za’Darius Smith did not practice. ILB De’Vondre Campbell returned from the Covid list to practice with Green Bay in a limited fashion on Friday and is questionable.

#4 Divisional Success: Matt LaFleur is 13-2 against the NFC North as head coach of the Packers. Enough said.

#5 RBs Ready To Romp: As much as the downfield passing game gives the Packers’ an edge, they have arguably the best running back duo in the league with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. And LaFleur? Is keeping quite the balance between his 2 backs this season. Jones has 564 rushing yards. Dillon has 543. Jones has 133 total carries. Dillon has 128. And as the weather turns, the bruiser Dillon and the shiftier Jones promise to be big weapons in the cold at Lambeau Field as Green Bay chases a championship.

Prediction: Packers 38, Bears 16

As always, tune in to Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m. for the best postgame coverage in town. We will operate as a LIVE postgame show this week with highlights, immediate reaction, and LIVE press conferences.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases back up, deaths down
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Snow, wind cause dangerous travel, power outages
Home window with bullet holes
Residents in Green Bay’s west side express concern over uptick in gun violence

Latest News

PACKERS VS. BEARS
Packers Game Day live tweets
The 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home in the...
Free 15th annual ‘Festival of Lights’ at Lambeau Field brightens up Green Bay
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs with the ball after a catch against the...
Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers