Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (9-3) prepare to face the Chicago Bears (4-8), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with “Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 The Bears Still Stink: Before the first rivalry meeting this year, the Bears held a 3-2 record. But Aaron Rodgers proved he owned them at Solider Field, and Chicago has won only 1 game since. And that Bears’ triumph? Was a last-second escape of the then-winless Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears have lost 6 of 7, have the worst passing offense in the NFL, and rank 30th in total offense and scoring offense.

#2 Ownership: The Bears’ Wikipedia page may not say so anymore, but Aaron Rodgers does own them. He is 22-5 in his career against Chicago while throwing for 57 TD and only 10 INT in the series.

#3 Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers actually practiced with his broken toe on Friday and says the bye week did wonders to improve things with his pain levels. WR Randall Cobb will miss significant time after undergoing core muscle surgery. CB Jaire Alexander returned to practice this week, but remained on Injured Reserve. But LT David Bakhtiari and OLB Za’Darius Smith did not practice. ILB De’Vondre Campbell returned from the Covid list to practice with Green Bay in a limited fashion on Friday and is questionable.

#4 Divisional Success: Matt LaFleur is 13-2 against the NFC North as head coach of the Packers. Enough said.

#5 RBs Ready To Romp: As much as the downfield passing game gives the Packers’ an edge, they have arguably the best running back duo in the league with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. And LaFleur? Is keeping quite the balance between his 2 backs this season. Jones has 564 rushing yards. Dillon has 543. Jones has 133 total carries. Dillon has 128. And as the weather turns, the bruiser Dillon and the shiftier Jones promise to be big weapons in the cold at Lambeau Field as Green Bay chases a championship.

Prediction: Packers 38, Bears 16

