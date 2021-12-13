COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,545 new cases, 5 deaths in past day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There were silver linings in the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s daily COVID-19 report Monday.

The DHS reported a net increase of 8,436 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths, and 356 hospitalizations since Friday’s report. These include 1,545 newly diagnosed cases since Sunday morning -- the fewest in a 24-hour period since November 20.

Preliminary information from the DHS website also shows 5 deaths that occurred in the past 30 days were just reported to the state, no recent death reports submitted Sunday, and only 1 on Saturday -- marking the first times death reports were in the single digits since November 9. Deaths that occurred more than 30 days ago aren’t counted towards the 7-day average, which stands at 23 after a particularly bad week last week. Since Friday, deaths were reported in Calumet, Dodge, Door, Forest (2), Green Lake, and Manitowoc (2) counties.

Despite Monday’s lower numbers, the rolling 7-day average for cases rose from 3,183 on Friday to 3,457 Monday, and the 7-day average for deaths is also slightly higher. Sheboygan County crossed 20,000 cases and Waupaca County passed 8,000. A total 920,004 people in the state have ever been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, and 9,381 of them have died from it, or slightly more than 1 in 100. Waupaca County also reached 50% of its population completing their vaccine series over the weekend.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive for the virus -- remained high Monday at 11.7%. That’s down from a peak of 13.7% on December 2 but is still at its highest levels in 12 months.

As of Friday, the latest patient counts available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,634 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the most at one time since December 4, 2020. There were 436 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, the most since November 25, 2020. We expect updated hospital numbers and regional patient counts after 3:30 this afternoon.

By our calculations, an average 170 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to hospitals every day, and 5.26% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized for treatment.

VACCINATIONS

On Wednesday, December 15, The state is expected to release its side-by-side comparison of November’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for people who are vaccinated and people who are not completely vaccinated or never vaccinated.

Wisconsin’s unvaccinated population continues to slowly shrink. The DHS reports more than 8 million doses (8,014,839) of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since vaccinations began exactly one year ago, on December 13, 2020. These include almost 1.3 million booster shots (1,296,803) in the four months since boosters began.

The DHS says 56.4% of the state’s population completed their vaccine series, out of 59.4% that received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s almost 3.3 million people (3,285,924) fully vaccinated out of almost 3.5 million (3,458,615) who received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated populations include 59.6% of women and girls and 52.8% of the state’s men and boys -- or 70.9% of women and 63.2% of men, if you count just the adults.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

12 to 15: 50.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/47.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

16 and 17: 54.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 55.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 67.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 75.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 87.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/84.4% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

The DHS website still doesn’t report vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, who became eligible for kid-sized doses of Pfizer vaccine in early November. With three weeks between shots, some have already completed their vaccination series.

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 60.4% (+0.1) 57.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.2% (+0.1) 51.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 48.8% 46.6% Door (27,668) (NE) 75.2% (+0.1) 71.1% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.9% 49.6% Forest (9,004) 49.6% 47.2% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.0% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.9% Langlade (19,189) 51.5% 49.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.7% (+0.1) 54.3% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.1% 47.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.5% (-0.1) 69.1% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.5% (+0.1) 48.5% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.5% (+0.1) 57.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.0% 43.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 58.2% (+0.1) 55.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 52.2% 50.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 43.3% 41.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.6% (+0.1) 55.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 276,824 (58.3%, +0.1) 265,044 (55.9%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 306,568 (55.8%, +0.1) 293,460 (53.4%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,458,615 (59.4%, +0.1) 3,285,924 (56.4%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 47,120 cases (+505) (286 deaths)

Calumet – 8,318 cases (+39) (68 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,538 cases (+16) (73 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 17,255 cases (+184) (214 deaths) (+1)

Door – 4,114 cases (+34) (37 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 601 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,491 cases (+189) (166 deaths)

Forest - 1,686 cases (+11) (33 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,812 cases (+24) (29 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,890 cases (+27) (36 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,615 cases (+11) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,416 cases (+10) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,456 cases (+36) (45 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,839 cases (+82) (104 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 7,067 cases (+47) (76 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,981 cases (+21) (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,006 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,828 cases (+61) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 29,648 cases (+184) (266 deaths)

Shawano – 6,955 cases (+35) (84 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,004 cases (+172) (179 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,031 cases (+46) (156 deaths)

Waushara – 3,453 cases (+18) (54 deaths)

Winnebago – 27,733 cases (+262) (263 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

