Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Green Bay Preble High School
Police: Preble students posted shooting threat because they thought it would be funny
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
(Source: Pexels)
WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say
Postal worker pushes Christmas cards and letters through a sorting machine
DEBRIEF: Inside the busy postal holiday season
Lower-calorie foods posted on Instagram
DEBRIEF: Instagram and eating disorder concerns
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine