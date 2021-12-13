Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT SPACE-FILLED MINUTES: Mars, Blue Origin, and Leonard

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a lot of space to fill in 3 Brilliant Minutes. Today:

  • An update on the Mars helicopter, “Ingenuity”
  • Blue Origin’s fullest flight into space yet
  • The FAA clips space tourist’s wings

Also, Brad explains how to see comet Leonard in Wisconsin’s sky this week (you might want to get a ladder)

