Advertisement

WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend’s storm left thousands of people without power.

As of Saturday night, Wisconsin Public Service has restored service to nearly 12,000 customers who were impacted by the winter storm.

A WPS spokesman said crews continue to work around the clock to restore services to all customers, which is expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon.

WPS crews have encountered ‘significant damage’ as they’ve worked to restore power, including downed tree limbs, power lines and trees falling into electric equipment.

WPS strongly encourages customers to take these precautions:

· Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Report a downed power line to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

· Clear any buildup of snow and ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents. A buildup of snow and ice can damage a natural gas meter’s piping or block appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

“We understand it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to them,” said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist for WPS.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases back up, deaths down
Green Bay police made a number of arrests following weeks of gun violence in the city
After violent night in Green Bay, city leaders address gun violence problem
Green Bay police arrested 3 people after a short chase of a vehicle suspected in recent gun...
Green Bay Police arrest more suspects in gun violence after chase, crash
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers
Home window with bullet holes
Residents in Green Bay’s west side express concern over uptick in gun violence

Latest News

The 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home in the...
Free 15th annual ‘Festival of Lights’ at Lambeau Field brightens up Green Bay
WBAY is your First Alert Station
‘Shop with a Cop’ in Grand Chute
Santa Cycle
Santa Cycle ride raises $20,000 for Children’s Wisconsin
Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments