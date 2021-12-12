WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend’s storm left thousands of people without power.

As of Saturday night, Wisconsin Public Service has restored service to nearly 12,000 customers who were impacted by the winter storm.

A WPS spokesman said crews continue to work around the clock to restore services to all customers, which is expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon.

WPS crews have encountered ‘significant damage’ as they’ve worked to restore power, including downed tree limbs, power lines and trees falling into electric equipment.

WPS strongly encourages customers to take these precautions:

· Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Report a downed power line to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

· Clear any buildup of snow and ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents. A buildup of snow and ice can damage a natural gas meter’s piping or block appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

“We understand it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to them,” said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist for WPS.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.