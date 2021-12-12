Winter storm leaves over 14,000 Wisconsinites without power

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 14,000 Wisconsinites across the state suffered power outages following Friday night’s winter storm.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) says 2,000 customers are still impacted by the heavy wet snow and without power.

“What we saw was that that snow affected tree limbs, down power lines, and also trees falling into our electrical equipment. So our crews faced some challenging working conditions obviously with the several inches of heavy wet snow that we received,” said Lean VanZile, WPS Public Affairs.

WPS says the most heavily impacted areas were the Northern Door County areas, and the Marinette, Menominee, and Michigan areas.

Crews anticipated restoring service to all customers affected by Sunday afternoon, but due to the damage and challenging conditions, WPS says service will now be restored Sunday evening.

“The crews are making really good progress because the weather is a lot better now, the sun is out, the warmer temperatures have melted the roadways which makes traveling safer and easier for our heavy line trucks that go through,” said VanZile.

Crews are still working to get power outages back, but say that if you are without power and heat to follow these saftey precautions:

Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Report a downed power line to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

Clear any buildup of snow and ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents. A buildup of snow and ice can damage a natural gas meter’s piping or block appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

Report an outage with WPS by clicking here. Or call them at 1 (800) 450-7240.

