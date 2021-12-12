WEATHER WHIPLASH IN OUR FUTURE

The coming work week is going to feature just about everything: mild air, fog, rain, high winds, chilly air, and even some snow. Hold on tight!

Lows Sunday night will range from the low 20s to the low 30s. Scattered high clouds should thin out during the overnight hours. Breezes continue.

Monday is looking pretty good. Highs will be mainly in the low 40s and there should be a fair amount of sun overall. Clouds will increase Tuesday, but we’re not expecting much rain until the middle of the week. Mild temperatures and sunshine will keep that snowpack melting. Areas of dense fog are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as humid air from the south flows over the snow cover that’s in place.

Our next weather maker comes in Wednesday into Thursday. It will give us rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. It’s also going to usher in much warmer air, at least for a brief little while. Temperatures by late Wednesday and the wee hours of Thursday morning may get into the well into the 50s to low 60s. High wind gusts over 40 mph may also accompany the mild air Wednesday night. Temperatures crash back to reality Thursday.

Another disturbance could bring some light snow Friday into Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated!

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Passing high clouds. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog. Rain chances & temperatures rising during the day. Warmest air late. HIGH: 61 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Breezy and colder by afternoon. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening snow showers possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers then clearing. Chilly. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 28

