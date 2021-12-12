Advertisement

‘Shop with a Cop’ in Grand Chute

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A group of law enforcement officers in Outagamie County teamed up with some kids for an unforgettable Christmas shopping experience Saturday.

The second annual “Shop with a Cop” event happened in Grand Chute. Local businesses and citizens donated the money towards gift cards for Christmas shopping at Target, Meijer, Wal-Mart, and Fleet Farm.

Teams of law enforcement officials and local kids could pick out gifts for their families. Due to dangerous road conditions after last night’s storms, the shoppers were even escorted to the stores in squad cars. “The families are always so grateful. You know, these are difficult times for families who haven’t got the means to provide a great Hanukkah or Christmas for their families. So they’re so appreciative that they get assistance to do that, so it just makes the whole day such a warm event,” said Chief Greg Peterson, Grand Chute Police Department.

“It’s exciting to take them to get to know the kids. They start off pretty quiet initially and throughout the morning, they get a little more comfortable around us. It’s exciting to see them smile and light up when they get to pick out the presents. And they get to come back here and wrap it. It’s a pretty special moment for the kids and for our officers,” said Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

After the shopping spree, the officers and kids headed back to the Grand Chute Police Department to wrap gifts.

Each family was also provided a care package of household essentials and all the fixings for a delicious holiday meal.

