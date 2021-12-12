Advertisement

Santa Cycle ride raises $20,000 for Children’s Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Dec. 11, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Santas put their tires to the streets Saturday for the 5th annual Santa Cycle fundraiser.

It’s a fun, 7-mile ride through the streets of Green Bay. Riders are encouraged to dress up like Santa -- or any other holiday character, just as long as you’re in the festive spirit.

Proceeds go toward Children’s Wisconsin. During the first four years of the event, riders have raised over $60,000.

The fundraiser for Children’s was co-founded by our own Chris Roth, whose now-21-year-old daughter was treated there as a child. Chris’s daughter had a tumor in her femur when she was 6 years old, and it was feared that she had cancer. She received care at Children’s and is healthy today, but 16 years later he hasn’t forgotten the impact the hospital had on his life. This year riders raised over $20,000 despite the tough weather Saturday.

