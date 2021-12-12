QUIET TO START THE WORK WEEK...

Well... it’s nice to finally catch a break from the active pattern we’ve had with wintry weather over the past few weeks. The forecast looks dry for today and to start the week, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Winds were strong yesterday, which led to blowing snow, and temperatures overnight also fell below freezing. Frozen slush and black ice, are some things you’ll want to be mindful of if you have to be out anywhere early this morning. Otherwise, temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies. Winds will still be a bit strong, but those southwest winds are what are going to keep us above freezing. Any clouds we see, will likely not move in until the late afternoon and evening, so you will have at least partly cloudy skies tonight if you’re heading out to the Packers vs. Bears game.

Both Monday and Tuesday are looking pretty good. Highs will be mainly in the low 40s and there should be a fair amount of sun overall. Clouds will increase late Tuesday, but not expecting any rain until the middle of the week. Mild temperatures and sunshine will allow some of that snowpack to start melting.

Our next weather maker comes in Wednesday into Thursday and it will give us RAIN showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. It will also usher in much warmer air, at least for a brief little while. Temperatures by late Wednesday may get into the well into the 50s, and the humidity will rise. After a front moves through, cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week.

Another disturbance could bring some light snow Friday and Saturday, but its too early to tell the exact timing of that system. We’ll keep you updated!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early sunshine, high clouds arrive late. A bit breezy. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then skies begin to clear. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Clouds thicken with rain showers possible. Rising evening temperatures. HIGH: 57 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs achieved early. HIGH: 44 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers? Colder and brisk. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers then clearing. Chilly. HIGH: 28

