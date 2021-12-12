Free 15th annual ‘Festival of Lights’ at Lambeau Field brightens up Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Driving past Lambeau Field, it may have seemed a little bit brighter tonight, December 11.

The Festival of Lights had to take a year off last year due to the pandemic but returned with a dazzling array of free cookie decorating, face painting, and a towering locally cut spruce that was selected by the Packers through an extensive online submission process.

The 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home in the Green Bay Area provided an ideal photo spot for families. The at-least 30-year-old tree was decorated with more than 10,000 lights. However, it wasn’t the only attraction at the 15th annual Festival of Lights.

Free card drawing, hot chocolate making, and face painting all gave the Lambeau Field Atrium some festive cheer. Yet, the best part of the night for some children was the cookie decorating.

Local high school choirs sound tracked the cookie decorating extravaganza of about 2,500 sugar cookies brought in by Festival Foods.

“It’s just fun,” community involvement specialist at Festival Foods, Stosh Stiloski, said. “Seeing Santa is always fun. I still enjoy it and I’m 40-some years old. But seeing the tree lit it’s going to be a beautiful night. All that is just fun so when we can attach ourselves to those types of things and an event like that with the Packers too, it’s a win-win-win for everybody.”

Some Packers fans were even visiting all the way from Mississippi and admittedly weren’t used to the cold. Still, they were excited for it.

“We decided to come during December or January to get the cold feel because ever since I was a kid watching Brett Favre play, I always wanted to come to the Frozen Tundra - the cold, frosty Packers games,” Packers fan from Biloxi, Mississippi James Erwin shared. He was visiting Green Bay with his wife, married in April 2021, for the first time.

Helping to keep everyone warm were Festival associates volunteering and handing out hot chocolate with plenty of marshmallows.

It’s an event Festival Foods said they’re excited to do again next year.

