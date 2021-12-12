Gift cards are for giving, not paying.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gift cards are the most popular payment method for fraud. They’re a scammer’s favorite.

Scammers like gift cards because they’re like cash. You can’t cancel, refund, reverse or trace the transaction after you pay with a gift card.

New numbers from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) give us an idea of how much money people lost this year. The FTC said about 40,000 people report losing $148 million in gift cards to scammers.

Over twice as much money was reported lost to scammers demanding Target gift cards.

The list of favorite gift cards for scammers are:

1. Target

2. Google Play

3. Apple

4. Ebay

5. Walmart

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said it’s a scam if someone asks you to pay by gift card.

“That (gift cards) can be a really great gift, but you still need to read the fine print. Make sure if it has any limitations on use,” said Lara Sutherlin, the Administrator for Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection.

Sutherlin also suggests inspecting a gift card to make sure protective stickers have not been removed or any pins are exposed, which would mean you can’t use it. Don’t forget to give the activation receipt to the recipient of the gift so they can verify it and can still use the gift card if something were to happen to it.

It’s recommended to make a copy of the front and back and keep it with the original receipt in case you lose it.

Don’t use your gift cards for any tricky text messages, urgent pleads or threatening messages.

Contact the company that issued the gift card right away if you paid a scammer with it.

